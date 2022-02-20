Canada Last Night, HONK! HONK!

By
M Dowling
-
0

There are no warrants or court orders behind anything Trudeau is doing in Ottawa. No authorization from Parliament. Just state force. The Constitution is just a piece of paper.

~ Jack Posobiec, US independent reporter

#BlackfaceHitler was trending all last night, but Canada is a liberal county and a lot of liberals appear ready to slide into fascism and communism. The fascist government still has a lot of support.

The Ottawa police don’t want you to call them to complain about their jackboots. It hurts their feelings and they’re just trying to trample and gas their fellow Canadians.

Despite the depots’ threats, protesters still came out in Ottawa last night. They also protested in Calgary and Québec.

 


