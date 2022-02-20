Harris Chats Up Sovereignty & Borders, Zelensky Gets a Standing Ovation

A nasally Kamala Harris spoke at the Munich Security conference this weekend to emphasize the US’s commitment to security and borders while caring about none in the United States.

“People have a right to choose their own form of government…that there are inalienable rights which governments must protect. That the rule of law should be cherished. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected. And that national borders should not be changed by force.”

The US invasion is by force. Americans don’t want it.

She said “our adherence to these principles have brought us peace.”

There is no adherence in the US and we now face a fascist nation to the North as well as a massive invasion to the South.

Harris claimed her commitment is “ironclad,” but it’s clear that isn’t true.

Harris claimed everyone gave Russia opportunities to have diplomatic talks when, in fact, it was Biden-Harris who inflamed the situation. There has been nothing from the US in way of diplomacy. Biden went right to war talk as did Harris.

Harris noted that some think they’re not up to the task, “Today, the United States, and our allies are closer together, we are clear in purpose…our strength must not be underestimated…”

No one is buying that, especially Russia, and definitely not after Afghanistan. As for our “unity” with NATO, there’s little. Germany, and Europe in fact, need Russia’s fuel and are not involved. NATO is the US with shaky allies.

Since at least August, Biden-Harris have beat the war drums and used their crazed media to spread the news that Putin was going to invade Ukraine immediately. And nothing she said this weekend was to call for peace, but rather war.

Harris tried to come off as a leader but no one thinks she is. Everyone knows we have two idiots in charge. They did nothing productive but will take credit if Putin backs off. He won’t back off until talk of Ukraine joining NATO stops. He also wants Donbas. Sending weapons also alarms Russians but joining NATO would lead to war.

She just blathered – meaningless words, and no standing ovation for her although President Zelensky did get one. Watch:

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT ZELENSKY

The Biden Administration still won’t at least list the sanctions he’s prepared to level against Russia which tells Zelensky and the world that there won’t be any. Or, at least after an invasion, it’s too late.

Zelensky suggests he knows Biden’s plan [to incite a war?] and begins by saying, “someone is lying.”

“Europe is longing for peace. The world is saying it doesn’t want any war, while Russia is claiming she doesn’t want to intervene. Someone here is lying.”

Zelensky outshone Harris who had nothing to offer but lies. He got the standing ovation, she didn’t.

THE STANDING OVATION

