Canada Looks to Pass A Law That Criminalizes Private Family Conversations

LifeSite News reports the Canadian Parliament is passing a new anti-free speech law to tack on to the last hate speech law. This one has the potential to criminalize private family conversations.

Bill C-16 creates a new offense under Criminal Code Section 264.1 for patterns of “coercive or controlling conduct” in relationships. However, it reportedly goes far beyond abuse and lists non-violent behaviors that are subject to after-the-fact interpretation.

“Do you think the government should criminalize everyday interactions in your home with your family? If not, you should read Bill C-16,” MP Leslyn Lewis wrote on X. “The bill creates new offenses (Criminal Code Section 264.01), which are deeply concerning for normal, loving family interactions, based on a ‘pattern of coercive or controlling conduct,’ even when no violence, threats, or illegal acts occur.”

“These are not crimes,” Lewis wrote. “They are part of marriage, parenting, and shared responsibility. This does not diminish the seriousness of coercive control in genuinely abusive relationships. But criminal law should target clear abuse and violence, which are already addressed in law. Bill C-16, as written, opens the door to police intervention in the homes of ordinary families.”

Lewis gave some examples:

Asking a spouse where they are after they said they’d be home,

Expressing concern about excessive drinking,

Disagreeing about finances or spending,

Asking a partner not to give children junk food,

Raising concerns about time away from family,

Setting household boundaries or expectations,

I wish President Trump hadn’t turned Canadians off to voting for the conservative presidential candidate.

If this man is correct, it’s a disaster for Canadians.