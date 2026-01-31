France Hits the Point of No Return, the US Has Five Years

According to Peter Zeihan, France now has more deaths than births, along with the rest of the First World, except the United States and New Zealand. They have reached the point of no return. The French are in demographic decline, and the Germans are further along, having hit this point in 1972.

While France has time, Zeihan says the Germans have 10 years before they don’t have enough working young people.

Zeihan says the US will hit that point in five years.

I guess there was something to their wanting the massive invasion because they were running out of young people to support the elderly.

There is more: