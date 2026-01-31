Delcy Rodriguez Proposes Amnesty for All Opposition Members

Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, proposed amnesty for all opposition members dating back to the Chavez era. Rodríguez also plans to close the notorious El Helicoide prison as opposition figures remain wary over the new leadership. She wants to turn the prison into a sports and cultural center.

Leftist revolutionary Hugo Chávez assumed the presidency in 1999 and was succeeded upon his death in 2013 by Maduro, who oversaw an increasingly authoritarian government and whose two re-elections were widely dismissed as fraudulent.

“This law will serve to heal the wounds left by political confrontation, fuelled by violence and extremism. It will allow us to put justice back on track in our country,” Rodríguez said, also announcing a “major national consultation for a new judicial system.”

Some say it’s on orders from President Trump.

President Rodriguez said they want to heal wounds for the sake of justice and coexistence.

She said she had instructed a judicial commission to present the law to the National Assembly.

“I again ask for the full cooperation of the Venezuelan legislature so that this law may serve to heal the wounds left by political confrontation fueled by violence and extremism, to restore justice in our country, and to foster peaceful coexistence among Venezuelans,” she said.

Also, with her brother, the national assembly president, Jorge Rodríguez, she has passed a new law opening up the country’s critical oil sector to private investments.