Canada Regime to Monitor “Meaningful Content” of Podcasters & Platforms

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is allegedly modernizing its framework and wants to ensure “online streaming services make meaningful contributions to Canadian and Indigenous content.”

What they really want is to control speech and anyone who challenges the totalitarian rulers.

They have over 200 interventions they’ve opened up to public consultations on which two decisions have been made. And they’ve only just begun.

First, online streaming services in Canada making over $10 million must register.

Second, they will have “to provide the CRTC with information related to their content and subscribership. The decision also requires those services to make content available in a way not tied to a specific mobile or Internet service.”

A third consultation is ongoing. It considers contributions traditional broadcasters and online streaming services must make to support Canadian and Indigenous content.

Social media platform providers will have to register. Podcasters must also register. The CRTC will monitor “meaningful content.”

