Donald Trump Explains What He’ll Do If Elected President in 2024

Former President Donald Trump spoke in Summerville, South Carolina, two days ago and told the crowd what he would do if re-elected. See what you think.

Donald Trump said we are a lot closer to World War III than people know, and he promised to prevent it. He said on his first day back in the White House, he will obliterate all open border policies and begin the largest deportation operation in US history. Mr. Trump said he would use Title 42 to end the child trafficking crisis by returning all trafficked children back to their families in their home countries.

On his first day, he promised to sign an Executive Order to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity, or any other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content.

Any school pushing mask or vaccine mandates will not receive funding.

“I will immediately close the Department of Federal Education” and “move everything back to the states.”

He will keep men out of women’s sports. Trump said he will ban the mutilation of children in all 50 states.

His goal would be to push paper ballots.

Nord Stream was ended when Donald Trump left office, and Biden brought it back.

Then, he talked about the cost of oil leading to war. It gave Putin the money to start a war.

To me, this isn’t conservative; it’s common sense, and it should appeal to the majority. Why would anyone want to continue most of these? Obviously, educators might have problems with obliterating the Department of Education. As an educator, I wouldn’t. As he said, you don’t need many people in DC to monitor the curriculum.

What do you think?

