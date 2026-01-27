China’s biggest mining company, Zijin Mining Group, is acquiring Canadian miner Allied Gold in an all-cash deal valued at about C$5.5 billion (US$4 billion), the first major cross-border transaction after Beijing and Ottawa recently reset ties after years of diplomatic strain.

The Chinese Communist Party, aka the military, indirectly owns Zijin.

They Are Slavers

Zijin Gold International Company Limited is a subsidiary of the Zijin Mining Group, which has been placed on the US administration’s Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List. Under the law, goods linked to companies suspected of using forced labor involving China’s ethnic Uyghur minority in the Xinjiang region are barred from entering the US.

The deal comes less than two weeks after the Canadian prime minister visited China, where he argued that a strategic partnership between China and Canada could set both nations up for the “new world order.”

China is doing its best to damage the relationship between Canada and the US. Mark Carney will help them do it. He is a globalist.

The Chinese government under President Xi Jinping has been accused of prosecuting Uyghurs and Hui Muslims over the past decade through alleged widespread abuses and arbitrary detentions.

China denies it.