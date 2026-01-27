Virginia Democrats Create Taxes, Even on Ownership & Double Their Salaries

Virginia’s Democrats ran on affordability but are raising the top rate on taxes to the highest in the nation. The state tax rate could rise from 5.75% to 13.8% for the wealthiest. It’s a wealth tax similar to what President Maduro had in Venezuela. It will begin with people who make a million dollars a year, which includes small businesses. When they want more money, and they will, they will lower the eligible income. Gov. Spanberger is looking to create a backdoor carbon tax on electricity. They are taxing ownership. It doesn’t stop there. It turns out the affordability was only for Democrat politicians who seek to double their salaries. They all want pay raises.

This type of taxation will come to every American if Democrats get back in power.

Virginia Senate Republicans posted the information on X. This is after they passed far-left bills to quash the liberty of Virginians. This amendment would raise salaries in both chambers by 150%.

Absolutely astounding. Virginia Democrats are now trying to give themselves a PAY RAISE after proposing thousands of dollars in new taxes hammering working families. They ran on “affordability,” but all they’ve done is introduce insane left-wing policies and take from your… pic.twitter.com/hr0ychancV — VA Senate GOP (@VASenateGOP) January 24, 2026

They appear to be taxing ownership. Virginia taxes will cover cars, trailers, campers, RVs, and boats every year, in perpetuity, after they are paid off.

They are also raising taxes on everything:

Taxation in the Commonwealth. Levies the retail sales and use tax on the following services: admissions; charges for recreation, fitness, or sports facilities; nonmedical personal services or counseling; dry cleaning and laundry services; companion animal care; residential home repair or maintenance, landscaping, or cleaning services when paid for directly by a resident or homeowner; vehicle and engine repair; repairs or alterations to tangible personal property; storage of tangible personal property; delivery or shipping services; travel, event, and aesthetic planning services; and digital services. Digital services are defined in the bill as the following: software application services, computer-related services, website hosting and design, data storage, and digital subscription services. The services taxed under the bill include any transaction for digital services where the purchaser or consumer of the service is a business but do not include any service otherwise exempt under law.

The bill also imposes the retail sales and use tax on digital personal property, defined in the bill as a digital product delivered electronically that the purchaser owns or has the ability to continually access without having to pay an additional subscription or usage fee to the seller after paying the initial purchase price.

That isn’t very affordable. It will be affordable for illegal aliens. They get free education.

They are creating new ways to tax (steal from) Virginians, including:

corporate welfare tax

gun tax

delivery driver tax

investment income tax

event tax

electric gardening equipment tax

gym tax

dog grooming tax

home repair tax

vehicle repair tax

dry cleaning tax

counseling tax

storage facility tax

concert tax

travel tax

It’s affordable for the politicians who are giving themselves a huge salary increase.

Fairfax County is also special. Dining out will be more expensive in Fairfax County, Virginia. You’ll be paying a new 4% food tax on all prepared food and beverages sold as a meal. That means with the state’s 6% sales tax, you’ll be paying 10% in taxes on your bill for prepared meals at restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations, etc.

Despite claiming to want to lower costs for residents, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted to implement the new food tax even after voters rejected it twice at the ballot box.

