The Marxist-Leninist Network That Put Alex Pretti in Harm’s Way

The far-left network funded by Neville Roy Singham, who lives in Shanghai with his wife, who founded Code Pink, is most responsible for the death of Alex Pretti.

Journalist Asra Nomani has extensively investigated them. She found they have a game plan to create “Mayhem.”

This is the pattern based on her reading of dozens of far-left protest manuals and strategies:

Put bodies into volatile confrontations

Film and amplify escalation

Reframe tragedy as “execution.”

Convert death to fuel rage

Destroy

It’s a strategy designed to escalate violence.

The Far-left groups mobilized protests within hours:

People’s Forum

Party for Socialism and Liberation

Freedom Road Socialist Organization

Democratic Socialists of America

BreakThrough News

Singham finances this pro-China, Marxist-Leninist network in America to foment chaos so that China can win in the “new Cold War.”

Mr. Pretti is a victim of the communists, not a martyr, but a victim.

They are well-funded and extremely dangerous. Their organization continues to expand.

Two things can be true at the same time. 🕯️ Alex Pretti’s death is a real and devastating tragedy, and there are several investigations appropriately occurring into the circumstances behind his killing

🎯 A far-left organizing network put Pretti in harm’s way and then turned him… pic.twitter.com/lOSv3bDo6Y — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) January 26, 2026

Go to Asra’s X page for extensive information. She is not a conservative, in case you are curious. She was a Democrat, perhaps still is.