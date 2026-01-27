The Marxist-Leninist Network That Put Alex Pretti in Harm’s Way

The far-left network funded by Neville Roy Singham, who lives in Shanghai with his wife, who founded Code Pink, is most responsible for the death of Alex Pretti.
Journalist Asra Nomani has extensively investigated them. She found they have a game plan to create “Mayhem.”
This is the pattern based on her reading of dozens of far-left protest manuals and strategies:
- Put bodies into volatile confrontations
- Film and amplify escalation
- Reframe tragedy as “execution.”
- Convert death to fuel rage
- Destroy
It’s a strategy designed to escalate violence.
The Far-left groups mobilized protests within hours:
- People’s Forum
- Party for Socialism and Liberation
- Freedom Road Socialist Organization
- Democratic Socialists of America
- BreakThrough News
Singham finances this pro-China, Marxist-Leninist network in America to foment chaos so that China can win in the “new Cold War.”
Mr. Pretti is a victim of the communists, not a martyr, but a victim.
They are well-funded and extremely dangerous. Their organization continues to expand.
Two things can be true at the same time.
🕯️ Alex Pretti’s death is a real and devastating tragedy, and there are several investigations appropriately occurring into the circumstances behind his killing
Go to Asra’s X page for extensive information. She is not a conservative, in case you are curious. She was a Democrat, perhaps still is.
The DOJ broke the mafia, which had less obvious connections than this leftist racketeering network. The mafia was mostly making money illegally and violently. This leftist network is inciting violence. I see little difference other than the leftist network jeopardizes the entire nation.