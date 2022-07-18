Canada’s Farmers Warn Trudeau As He Threatens Fertilizers

Canada’s farmers warn Justin Trudeau that if he churns up the emissions targets as they have in The Netherlands, the reaction will be similar to the Dutch reaction.

Trudeau has recently criticized grain growers as the worst emissions offenders. This is what the Dutch government did – demonized farmers.

Farmers in Canada aren’t paranoid. Trudeau has put them next on his kill list. He’s a good little World Economic Forum operative. The Prime Minister is looking to kill fertilizers.

THE NEWS RELEASE

In December 2020, the Trudeau government unveiled its new climate plan. The plan focuses on reducing nitrous oxide emissions from fertilizer by 30% below 2020 levels by 2030.

“Fertilizers play a major role in the agriculture sector’s success and have contributed to record harvests in the last decade. They have helped drive increases in Canadian crop yields, grain sales, and exports,” a news release from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada reads.

“However, nitrous oxide emissions, particularly those associated with synthetic nitrogen fertilizer use, have also grown significantly.

“That is why the Government of Canada has set the national fertilizer emissions reduction target, which is part of the commitment to reduce total GHG emissions in Canada by 40-45% by 2030….”

Basically, they are admitting that reducing nitrogen fertilizer will lower crop yields over the next decade. They know it will hurt the agriculture sector and farmers.

