Klaus Schwab’s NWO had a Makeover with a New Name

The New World Order and the Liberal World Order had a makeover. They now call themselves ‘Inclusive Capitalism’ and have a Council for Inclusive Capitalism. Another phrase used is ‘stakeholder capitalism.’ If you go to the site, you will see no difference. Only the name is different. It’s not much of a makeover.

If you’re dumb enough, you might fall for it.

The people behind it are corporate heads. They are globalists who represent more money than many nations.

“With the help of close partners, these suggested measures have been mapped against leading curated metrics from existing standards, including the World Economic Forum’s Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics,” the Council writes.

The Marxist-based ESG is alive and well in inclusive capitalism.

“Fusing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals with business operations is widely regarded as smart practice. Yet, drafting an ESG strategy and managing organizational transformation are daunting tasks with no clear starting point.”

They are setting up the “building blocks” of the new world order while calling it something other than what it is. Instead of saying they are ‘building back better,’ they are establishing ‘building blocks.’ There is nothing new here. It’s a regurgitated combination of communism and fascism with CEOs, politicians, and unelected bureaucrats as our new rulers.

These manipulators of the language want you to know that its broader focus on a company’s impact on shareholders, the environment, and employees and communities does not distract companies from their core mission of producing value.

Equity Not Equality

The Council endorses the Marxist principle of equitable or disparate outcomes for all in lieu of the principle this country was founded on — equality of opportunities.

“Equitable outcomes for those who have the same opportunities and seize them in the same way.”

Naturally, they want net-zero emissions and a fairly quick flight from fossil fuels.

This is enslavement for the common man and woman, who won’t have any representation.

