Canada’s Intel Chief Suggests Gender Ideology Critics Are “Violent Threats”

Last year, Vanessa Lloyd, the new head of Canada’s Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) agency, wrote a public report titled “Mission Focused: Confronting the Threat Environment.” It labels parents and any groups opposed to gender ideology as potential terror groups. Lifesite News published the information in May and again in July.

It claimed people who are opposed to gender ideology, including the gender transitioning of children, might pose a dangerous threat.

This woman did nail the problem of people who have transitioned their children:

“CSIS assesses that the violent threat posed by the anti-gender movement is almost certain to continue over the coming year,” a portion of the report reads.

They used an example of a former University of Waterloo student who entered a gender studies class in June 2023 and killed two students. They called him a terrorist and then used his murderous rampage to prove anyone who opposed the Marxist-based ideology could become a violent extremist based on the rhetoric they heard.

Instead of dealing with this isolated incident for what it is, they use it to paint everyone as a potential violent threat.

Exposure to Anti-Gender Extremist Rhetoric Could Inspire Serious Violence

According to the CSIS report, “exposure to entities espousing anti-gender extremist rhetoric could inspire and encourage serious violence against the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, or against those who are viewed as supporters of pro-gender ideology policies and events.”

They ignored the violence directed at activists against gender ideology.

The CSIS is looking closely at groups opposed to gender ideology, including parent groups. Even people who believe in marriage being between one man and one woman are included in these extremist ‘violent’ groups.

Trudeau has aggressively pushed gender ideology for children with large sums of money. His 2024 budget includes $150 million to promote the ‘2SLGBTQI+’ ideology at home and abroad. To be blunt, he wants children’s genitals cut off (transitioning surgeries) or pre-teens sterilized (puberty blockers) at home and abroad.

The report refers to them as IMVEs, Ideologically Motivated Violent Extremists. Other groups who are extreme, like incels, are also included.

In other words, they are including ordinary people with terrorists if they don’t support gender ideology. They also suggest any anti-gender ideology is dangerous. Is more censorship coming?

It’s similar to government reports published in the US. They lump ordinary parents, religious people, and conservatives in with raging lunatics.

The report also deals with xenophobia, and at the same time, people from the Middle East are pouring in; they are concerned about radical Islamist groups growing, without calling them radical Islamist. They call it religiously motivated violent extremism (RMVE).

Canadians should read the report and decide if this is a concern. Their surveillance community is watching Canadians who object to gender ideology, including transitioning of minors.