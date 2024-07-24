Rep. Crane Heard Crooks’s Home was Cleansed Before the Probe

Rep. Eli Crane grilled the Pennsylvania Police Commissioner and asked intense questions he couldn’t answer. The Commissioner said people secured Thomas Crooks’ home but couldn’t answer a more specific question about it being scrubbed before the investigation. Crane heard they even took silverware.

He emphasized the very violent rhetoric that led up to this.

New York radio newsman Noam Laden knew someone in the area. Before the name of the attempted assassin was released, he asked the person to go to the home to see if the authorities were there. They were all over that house.

We need to have an answer. There are many logical answers and some are suspicious.

The horrible chaos in a new video.

JUST IN: New video from the deadly attack at Trump rally in Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/4EOVuuoqUk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 24, 2024