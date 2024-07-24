Media Cleanses Kamala of Her Role as Border Czarina

The media is now whitewashing Kamala’s role as border czarina. They claim she was never supposed to control the border. Mother Jones claims the job was impossible even if she were the border czar.

They are calling her role as border czar a myth.

Controlling the border wasn’t impossible when Donald Trump was in charge.

Sacramento Bee said immigration groups [who support illegal immigration] are rallying around her and praising her. They claim her views are changing, and she’s looking for pathways for immigrants as Biden moves to the right. The pathways are illegal maneuvers by Mayorkas.

CNN claimed she concentrated on long-term fixes [like giving billions to Central America].

According to Time Magazine, she was never in charge. Her “focus is to examine and improve the underlying conditions in the Northern Triangle of Central America—El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras—which has been racked by decades of poverty, war, chronic violence, and political instability. The strategy relied on allocating billions for economic programs and stimulating private-sector investment in the region in hopes that these programs would ultimately lead fewer migrants to make the dangerous journey north.”

She just gave them tax dollars because their improved living conditions would somehow keep their people from coming to the US illegally. It was always an absurd idea.

The truth lies in a March Associated Press article:

President Joe Biden has tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the White House effort to tackle the migration challenge at the U.S. southern border and work with Central American nations to address the root causes of the problem…

In delegating the matter to Harris, Biden is seeking to replicate a dynamic that played out when he served as President Barack Obama’s vice president.

NBC News published a similar article titled, “Biden tasks Harris with ‘stemming the migration’ on southern border.”

Stories at the time said she was angry about the assignment.

It was her mission, and she didn’t even bother to go to the border. The closest she came was a photo-op in El Paso after the officials moved the illegal foreigners out of sight.

In her role, she called for all of them to be granted citizenship, encouraging more illegal immigration.

Kamala Harris says one of her “expectations” this year is MASS AMNESTY for MILLIONS of illegal immigrants. “We feel very strongly about this.” pic.twitter.com/zg8LTCH5JX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 22, 2022