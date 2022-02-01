Canadian MP Savages Blackface Trudeau

The Prime Minister, Blackface Trudeau, has called the truckers racists, extremists, white nationalists as he divides his nation and pits Canadians against each other. A conservative leader savaged him in return.

SAVAGE Canadian Conservative Leader Puts Final NAIL in Trudeau’s Coffin in Parliament… in Front of the Whole World pic.twitter.com/5sbNLBFdDt — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 1, 2022

PM Trudeau, hiding out somewhere not in Ottawa, accused the truckers of stealing food from the homeless, even though that wasn’t what the tweet said. The truth is the opposite has been happening since they got to Ottawa.

Participants of the Freedom Convoy preparing meals for the homeless in Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/i4H4MLBI3u — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 1, 2022

Tucker gave the Canadian left some jazz last night:

Fox News host Tucker Carlson praised Rebel News' coverage of the pandemic, specifically this weekend's Freedom Convoy during his show Monday night. MORE: https://t.co/U194f8tU1i pic.twitter.com/dRSehtoXai — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 1, 2022

Related