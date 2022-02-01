Canadian MP Savages Blackface Trudeau

By
M Dowling
-
0

The Prime Minister, Blackface Trudeau, has called the truckers racists, extremists, white nationalists as he divides his nation and pits Canadians against each other. A conservative leader savaged him in return.

PM Trudeau, hiding out somewhere not in Ottawa, accused the truckers of stealing food from the homeless, even though that wasn’t what the tweet said. The truth is the opposite has been happening since they got to Ottawa.

Tucker gave the Canadian left some jazz last night:


