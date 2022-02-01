McDonald’s Adds 4 New Artery Hardening Food Items from Hell

McDonald’s stock is sinking so in desperation they came up with four new burgers. They appear to have taken whatever is on the menu and thrown them into four sandwiches. We’re not sure which one causes a heart attack, probably all of them.

The four menu hacks include:

Hash Brown McMuffin is a breakfast-only option that includes a hash brown wedged into a sausage McMuffin.

Crunchy Double is six chicken nuggets in the middle of a double cheeseburger.

Land, Air and Sea is one bun, with a chicken sandwich, a Big Mac and a Filet-O-Fish.

Surf and Turf is a combination of a double cheeseburger and a Filet-O-Fish that is only available through delivery or on the company’s app.

If I wanted my hash brown inside a sausage McMuffin, I could have done that myself. The same goes for the rest of them. We wish them luck but these don’t look like winners. They had better choices years back with salads, yogurt with fruit, bigger burgers.

People are complaining there is some assembly required. They’re getting separate sandwiches and customers have to put them together.

Wendy’s had a good response:

You guys know these are cheeseburgers and not an entertainment center from IKEA, right? — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 27, 2022

