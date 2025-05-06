Canadian PM Carney and Trump Meet: 51st State Comes Up

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump sat for a press conference today in the Oval Office. They agree that the Ukraine war must end as soon as possible. President Trump also announced that the Houthis will capitulate after 30 Israeli bombs slammed Yemen this week, and the US has been bombing almost nonstop.

Houthis say they won’t blow ships up anymore. However, there is no formal agreement yet. Word came indirectly from a very, very good source.

A reporter asked about Canada becoming the 51st state.

When Trump told reporters that Canada would be better off as the 51st state, but “it takes two to tango,’ Carney looked tense.

Carney said, “Some places are not for sale and Canada won’t ever be for sale.”

Trump joked, “Never say never.”

Carney laughed.

The media likes to bring this up to stir the pot.

One change resulting from the meeting is that Canada will pay its full weight to NATO. Also, the US is not moving away from the UMCA pact. At one point, Carney said Trump has taken advantage of parts of the UMCA.

They discussed Canada’s reliance on the US, while the US only imports about 4%. Carney said they are the largest client of the United States. Fifty percent of US cars come from Canada, he said.

Trump said, Carney and his dealings are ‘very friendly,’ but the US doesn’t want cars, aluminum, or steel from Canada.” He wants the US to make those things.

Trump feels the US should not have a deficit with Canada.

Carney sometimes looked frustrated, but smiled frequently since it was such a “friendly” discussion.

The US made a deal with Canada over auto parts. [29:00 on the mark]

The issue of China came up. President Trump said they’re economy is “suffering terribly” and they make much of their money off the US. They were making a trillion dollars on the trade deficit.

The President said he’s bringing in large investments from big companies, which is true, and he said, Biden brought in criminals, also true.

