Supreme Court Allows Military Transgender Ban for Now

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed President Donald Trump’s administration to enforce a ban on transgender people in the military, while legal challenges proceed.

The court acted in the dispute over a policy that presumptively disqualifies transgender people from military service.

The court’s three liberal justices said they would have kept the policy on hold.

There are serious reasons for not allowing transgenders into the military in terms of fitness, readiness, special needs, and lifelong financial costs. That’s even before looking into mental issues.

Biden's Pentagon has quietly expanded the "woke" transgender policies. Center for Military Readiness found "advances" in the WRONG direction – the military can now change their "sex assigned at birth to a different gender role". I joined @KatrinaSzish @BobSellersTV @NEWSMAX pic.twitter.com/DLKbB1aWDK — Gunnery Sergeant Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) March 3, 2023

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email