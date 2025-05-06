Clown World Goes to The Met Gala

What is the Met Gala? Wikipedia says: “The Met Gala, formally called the Costume Institute Benefit, is the annual haute couture fundraising festival held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in Manhattan. The Met Gala is popularly regarded as the world’s most prestigious and glamorous fashion event.”

The “theme”: The Met Gala 2025 theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”. This theme coincides with the Costume Institute’s spring exhibit of the same name, which explores Black style and dandyism over three hundred years. The theme draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s book, “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity,” and explores how Black individuals used style as a form of resistance and expression.

We weren’t invited for some reason, so we are presenting this pleasurable experience with the rich and spoiled in photos. As you look at the outfits, be sure to remember that these are the people who want to rule over us.

For some, it conjured up the Hunger Games.

The stylish man on the right is wearing a cute little pleated skirt with a cape to finish the look.

What 90-year-old wouldn’t find her sexy? I’m sure the hair is natural.

Only 18 feet? If she were really important, it would be longer.

She’s mean.

Whoopi transitioned for the show.

She wants her rights.

WTH?

At least we don’t have to look at their butts.

He’s making a piano statement. We don’t know what it is, but it is.

This gal came in her underwear.

Kamala’s designer must hate her.


This one’s scary.

How chic! He came dressed as a slob with ripped jeans.

Go through this thread for even more.

Here’s a bit of what you will see if you go through the thread. Precious is fat.


