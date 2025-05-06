Clown World Goes to The Met Gala

What is the Met Gala? Wikipedia says: “The Met Gala, formally called the Costume Institute Benefit, is the annual haute couture fundraising festival held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in Manhattan. The Met Gala is popularly regarded as the world’s most prestigious and glamorous fashion event.”

The “theme”: The Met Gala 2025 theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”. This theme coincides with the Costume Institute’s spring exhibit of the same name, which explores Black style and dandyism over three hundred years. The theme draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s book, “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity,” and explores how Black individuals used style as a form of resistance and expression.

We weren’t invited for some reason, so we are presenting this pleasurable experience with the rich and spoiled in photos. As you look at the outfits, be sure to remember that these are the people who want to rule over us.

For some, it conjured up the Hunger Games.

Welcome to the Hunger Games aka the Met Gala. [in clown world] href=”https://t.co/EH9yjR1FDi”>pic.twitter.com/EH9yjR1FDi — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 6, 2025

The Met Gala looks like a scene from The Hunger Games. pic.twitter.com/KPfHhjGlyY — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 6, 2025

The stylish man on the right is wearing a cute little pleated skirt with a cape to finish the look.

I thought we could begin Tuesday with a good laugh. I’m sure this was intended to be haute couture for the Met Gala last night but all I saw was a gathering of the irrelevant that probably put these clothes in the garbage for the homeless. Good grief! pic.twitter.com/vKZ52P2BlJ — Victoria ⏳ (@Loveof1776) May 6, 2025

What 90-year-old wouldn’t find her sexy? I’m sure the hair is natural.

Fashion designer Vera Wang, 75, who created merchandise for the Kamala Harris campaign and previously designed pieces for the former Vice President , goes viral for her look at the Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/cOpVMGlBuL — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 6, 2025

Only 18 feet? If she were really important, it would be longer.

She’s mean.

Doechii is being accused of “mistreating” her assistants during the Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/nKw1rNhKHq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 6, 2025

Whoopi transitioned for the show.

Whoopi Goldberg at the #MetGala WTF is this? pic.twitter.com/u4p6d7QYXU — Gays For Trump (@GaysForTrump24) May 5, 2025

She wants her rights.

It’s #MetGala2025 night. It is hard to describe the disdain I feel for those in attendance — wearing outfits that cost tens of thousands of dollars that they can afford but did not pay for, all while considering themselves great social justice warriors and heroes for the… pic.twitter.com/Qc8xxkrEMd — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) May 6, 2025

WTH?

Not that i really care about celebrities, but these Met Gala outfits are horrendous every year, and people tout them as some sort of fashion icons or some bullshit. Like this, tell me why Teyana Taylor is dressed like a playing card pic.twitter.com/mULwlNmDN4 — Fearless Hyena (@XemptOne) May 6, 2025

At least we don’t have to look at their butts.

the back of this costume has the same design as the one he created for bad bunny’s met gala look pic.twitter.com/lKn0RG1HoL — (@pradapearll) June 26, 2023

He’s making a piano statement. We don’t know what it is, but it is.

i hope this was number one pic.twitter.com/jvGlASve5z — Emica (@emica_forever) May 6, 2025

All the boring lewks at last night’s #MetGala were cartoonishly similar. Here is my dispatch on the absurdity for @DailyMail : https://t.co/j9KYAIEi3I — Kennedy (@KennedyNation) May 6, 2025

If I would listened to my friends, but no, someone got me to look at the Met Gala attendees. No one was there of great fashion significance, and it took me forever to go through 100 of the shocking get ups to find the 4 most obnoxious. I am left without words except for…OMG‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/E3mK2l89bS — Jean-Pierre Dorléac (@spclsmthin) May 5, 2025

This gal came in her underwear.

This lowkey got to be one of the worst met gala looks I’ve ever seen and ppl on my tl were fake gagging… pic.twitter.com/njBxMIOM0f — ⋆₊˚⊹♡ (@bambiryam) May 5, 2025

Kamala’s designer must hate her.

Kamala Harris attends Met Gala 2025 day after former VP, husband Doug Emhoff hit up NYC’s swanky Polo Bar https://t.co/q9hwHPArpb pic.twitter.com/yZ4p9Ki3vP — New York Post (@nypost) May 6, 2025



This one’s scary.

How chic! He came dressed as a slob with ripped jeans.

Go through this thread for even more.

Top 10 worst dressed at the #MetGala 2025 (a thread) 1. Tracee Ellis Ross & Regé-Jean Page pic.twitter.com/npd9pPDRlr — Chioma ❁ (@bzingers) May 6, 2025

Here’s a bit of what you will see if you go through the thread. Precious is fat.

3. Precious Lee & Louis Partridge pic.twitter.com/ubsZHddxEa — Chioma ❁ (@bzingers) May 6, 2025

