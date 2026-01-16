Canadian PM Carney Welcomes the “New World Order” with China

Canada’s globalist Prime Minister Mark Carney is partnering with Communist China as he moves away from the United States. Carney shared some troubling words with Chinese leaders in a meeting on Thursday in Beijing that included China’s Premier Li Qiang.

The Canadian leader said, “Mine is the first visit from a Canadian prime minister to China in nearly 10 years. The world has changed much since that last visit. I believe the progress that we have made, the partnership, sets us up well for the new world order.”

He said it in English and French.

This video doesn’t seem real, but it is.

What does he mean by this “new world order” with the Maoist government? Digital IDs, No free speech, Social credit scores? Definitely more carbon taxes.

It can’t be good. China’s New World Order is the antithesis of Western values.

Here is a longer clip of extreme political BS: