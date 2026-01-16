NED, Funder of Anti-American Values, Gets Support in Strange Places

The National Endowment for Democracy, NED, launders three hundred million dollars to left-wing NGOs. One of their efforts has been to bully advertisers from defunding independent news and commentary sites. DOGE froze funds to NED in January 2025. This week, every Democrat and 81 Republicans voted to fund this. Check out which Republicans are on this list, and if you see your representative, call or email your dissatisfaction politely.

NED’s Globalist Agenda & Global Censorshiip

NED uses tax dollars to push globalist agendas abroad, while undermining America First at home. President Trump wanted it removed. It’s the organization responsible for Joe Biden’s Hellfire Soul of the Nation speech.

NED is a Deep State slush fund exposed by DOGE for spending billions on regime-change operations, color revolutions, and woke activists to topple governments.

NED is the CORE of the global Censorship Industrial Complex, a CIA cutout redefining “democracy” for elitist control, using backchannel deals with the EU to silence conservatives worldwide.

Sentinel is on the list. They won’t let us get the kind of ads that pay for the website.

NED is used to put conservative websites and news organizations on blacklists, so they can’t make ad money.

According to an investigation done by @dcexaminer, The National Endowment for Democracy—a nonprofit which received $330M in taxpayer dollars from the State Department—contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to this disinformation tracking group, GDI.https://t.co/OlCFaMGUTP — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) February 14, 2023

Biden-Harris’s State Department is funding it to the tune of $315,000. They hired the warmonger Victoria Nuland.

Tied to the CIA, Giving Them Enormous Power

The National Endowment for Democracy (NED) is a quasi-autonomous non-governmental organization in the United States, founded in 1983. Its stated aim is to advance democracy worldwide by promoting political and economic institutions, such as political groups, business groups, trade unions, and free markets.

They give out grants and have assumed some of the CIA’s responsibilities.

Political groups, activists, academics, and some governments have found that NED is an instrument of U.S. foreign policy, helping to foster regime change and censor the world.

The Global Censorship Blob

NED is the global censorship blob or hub, and they have over $300 million from the State Department to censor. NED hides what they do with many of their lucrative grants.

The National Endowment for Democracy entered an unusual agreement with its Department of State Grants Officer to label the entirety of its $315 million congressional appropriation for 2024 “sensitive,” allowing it to hide all U.S. taxpayer-funded NED grantee information and activities from the public.

NED rebuffed the State Department’s offer to review its subgrantees on a case-by-case basis, removing another layer of democratic oversight from its activities.

In March 2025, 26 Republican senators voted against an amendment that sought to codify spending cuts proposed by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). And today, 81 “Republicans” voted with Democrats to fund NED, a terrorist organization that fuels global censorship and domestic propaganda. Their excuse is that they didn’t want another government shutdown. Rep. Tim Burchett believes it is going into the back pockets of congressmen.

Congress Won’t Codify Trump’s Agemda

This clip is from March 2025. NED is one of the organizations with a slush fund for anti-American behavior.

Congress is codifying nothing, yet it ran on the things Trump supported. According to Rep. Burchett, it’s Senator Thune’s fault. We don’t have the proof for that, but he does hold the power in the Senate.

Ned Ryun: “DOGE is over the target.” “Elon and DOGE have uncovered that a lot of what’s taking place inside of our government is a slush fund money laundering operation for the left.” “Not only to fund their allies and pet projects but to fund anti-American behavior.” pic.twitter.com/5d6TWyTDdQ — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 13, 2025

VETO

Hopefully, President Trump will veto this. It’s the evil sister of USAID. As soon as the wrong people are in power, it will be more heavily funded and continue to grow.

Here’s more:

NED pushed a "coordinated, interjurisdictional" lawfare drive to "demonetize disinformation" by creating a "common regulatory floor" across the EU & 12 foreign countries to force advertisers & brands to bankrupt you because of your speech. pic.twitter.com/p0KSZCKsiu — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) January 15, 2026

Maybe that is the plan. They are relying on the President to veto it,