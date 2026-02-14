FBI, SWAT & Sheriffs Detain 3 People in Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping

Update: Latest news at the end. I’ll update this until it a presser.

Law enforcement activity ramped up late Friday night at a location about two miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home in Tucson, Arizona, nearly two weeks into the search for the missing 84-year-old. It was unclear what drew investigators to the site.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told CBS affiliate KOLD that the scene is connected to the Guthrie case, and they are “actively working a lead. I cannot say anything else.”

After several hours, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department issued a brief statement saying: Law enforcement activity is underway at a residence near E Orange Grove Rd & N First Ave related to the Guthrie case. Because this is a joint investigation, at the request of the FBI – no additional information is currently available.

Helicopters Overhead, SWAT, Law Enforcement Everywhere

The level of activity at the home is insane.

According to a witness, one person shot himself in the head, and a mother and son, who cooperated, were detained.

– A Shadow Hills resident tells News 4 Tucson that she witnessed three people being detained, and said another person shot himself in the head during a SWAT operation on Friday night.

According to GB News, FBI agents and Swat teams swarmed the property just two miles from Nancy Guthrie’s residence as part of an investigation into the 84-year-old’s disappearance.

Three individuals were taken into custody during the operation, with one person reportedly shooting himself, according to local news reports. The tactical teams descended on the Tucson, Arizona, home at approximately 9 pm local time on Friday, acting on a tip investigators received.

Officers directed a man and a woman to leave the premises, and both voluntarily surrendered to authorities.

Reports suggest the pair may be a mother and son.

A third individual was apprehended during a separate traffic stop nearby; investigators confirmed the stop was connected to the main operation.

Authorities have not clarified whether those detained are suspects or persons of interest.

Interesting Rumor

Another rumor is that a bandmate of Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law was arrested. I won’t give a name because it’s a rumor.

Perhaps they found a DNA match.

Nancy Guthrie Is the Most Important Person in the USA

When President Trump was nearly killed twice, it received a big yawn from the media. Even when the right pushed the issue, it died quickly. We still know nothing about the Butler shooter and not much about the golf course shooter, who is now serving a life sentence. As the Epstein Files were released and unbelievable fraud was exposed in Minnesota, all we heard about was Nancy Guthrie. Kash Patel went to Tucson personally!

How curious is that!!!

