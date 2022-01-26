Canadian Truck Protest Set to Become the Longest in History

The truckers on their way to Ottawa for an anti-mandate protest on Saturday may well be the longest truck convoy in history. Will it matter to the Stalinists in charge of their government?

According to Guinness World Records, the longest truck convoy ever recorded was 7.5 km long, in Egypt in 2020.

“It’s 70 km long,” said Benjamin Dichter, spokesman for the Freedom Convoy 2022. “I have seen footage from an airplane. It’s impressive.”

By Wednesday, truckers hope to have taken their protest through to Manitoba and will make it to southern Ontario on Friday.

Plans call for the convoy to arrive in Ottawa on Saturday for a protest.

If it gets there on time — and if the convoy holds together as it has in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan — it could be 10 times larger than the world record.

“The largest parade of trucks consisted of 480 trucks and is achieved by Tahya Misr Fund (Egypt), in Cairo, Egypt, on 20 November 2020,” Guinness says on its website. “With a length of 7.5 km, Tahya Misr Fund was able to organize a parade of 480 trucks, amid the harsh weather and heavy rain, breaking the Guinness World Records title for the largest parade of trucks, which was achieved 16 years ago in the Netherlands with a parade size of 416 trucks.”

As we reported, another 10,000 trucks are making their way to Canada from six US states in solidarity.

Massive amount of supporters of the freedom trucker convoy line the Trans-Canada highway near Falcon Lake, Manitoba, Canada. The convoy is headed for Ottawa to protest against mandates and restrictions in the country. pic.twitter.com/5T37u2dzuz — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 26, 2022

Related