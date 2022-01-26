Watch Harris Faulkner Skewer Inept John Kirby

After a contentious interview about Russia with John Kirby this afternoon, Fox News host Harris Faulkner segued to Afghanistan.

When the US left Afghanistan, the generals made it clear they relied on the Taliban to get our military and some Americans out of the country. It was only logical that Harris Faulkner would ask the Pentagon spokesman about it today on her show as we face madness in Ukraine.

She ended up skewering him. He’s a fool.

Mrs. Faulkner asked John Kirby whether the US was, in fact, placing faith in the Taliban to continue assisting those Americans trying to leave Afghanistan.

He gave a non-answer.

UKRAINE AFTER WHAT HAPPENED IN AFGHANISTAN?

She asked him if he understands why Americans are skeptical of getting involved in another fight.

“When we look at the numbers of people potentially still in Afghanistan, our job is not done there. Can you understand perhaps, Admiral Kirby, why the American people might be a little skeptical as we go down a road again that has Americans that have to be moved quickly and 8,500 men and women in our U.S. military are perched?”

“We absolutely share the concerns of so many Americans and some of these nonprofit and ad-hoc groups that are coming together to help us identify Americans and SIV holders, Afghan allies that still want to leave Afghanistan. You are right. The mission there is not over, Harris and we’re continuing to work inside the State Department task force to help people get out of Afghanistan.”

He didn’t say “no,” so Harris pressed on.

SHE KEPT PRESSING WITH GREAT QUESTIONS

Kirby dishonestly said Afghans are getting out of Afghanistan but the US is making it very difficult.

Harris continued to press him about relying on the Taliban.

Kirby said, “This isn’t about relying on the Taliban. This is about working with aid groups and identifying people to get out of Afghanistan.”

Kirby who was agitated throughout the interview since he couldn’t answer her questions, said, “This isn’t about relying on or working with the Taliban.”

She asked about China and he gave a lame answer that she called him on. She was brilliant and he was as dumb as a box of rocks. He’s an admiral — did he get promotions through his connections?

Watch:

John Kirby says that they are being absolutely committed—to the nearest asylum. Harris Faulkner presses Pentagon spokesperson on whether US is working w… https://t.co/Hkl6Ywc429 — Johaan Joshua (@JohaanJoshua) January 25, 2022

