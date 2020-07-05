Cancel culture attacks Mary Hart after she hosted the Mt. Rushmore celebration

Mary Hart, the former “ET” host, served as ‘Master of the Ceremony’ at the celebration on Mount Rushmore on Friday with the President and Melania. She is now being canceled by the mob.

All the hate, all of it, comes from the leftists.

Ms. Hart is from South Dakota, and her son is an aide to the President. She is a longtime Republican, but the haters decided that anyone who disagrees with them needs to have his/her reputations smeared on social media

Daily Beast Editor Molly Jong-Fast accused Mary Hart of flashing a white power symbol. These leftist haters are insane. It was a harmless OK gesture which she made as she told the audience they were “incredible.”

Here’s Mary Hart casually making a white power symbol during a speech introducing trump. https://t.co/KYrs5VVCCx — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 4, 2020

Quite a few people declared that Ms. Hart was flashing a white power symbol, and it’s been shared thousands of times. It’s a complete and utter lie. These people can’t be that stupid.

Yashar Ali added some sanity.

This election is melting people’s brains. No Grace, she didn’t do what you think she just did. Mary Hart is nearly 70-years-old and spends her time at Dodger Games and playing golf in Palm Springs. She doesn’t even know what 4chan is…https://t.co/UXso6POQ5R https://t.co/xcQDZleaJz — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 4, 2020

The haters are trying to put it on her Wikipedia page.:

Well, someone did post the truth but when I checked back, someone edited it, but .@maryhart (#MaryHart) we’ll always have this screen shot. pic.twitter.com/YSjSKdk3op — JCComedy (@ComedyJc) July 5, 2020

And the hate goes on:

Mary Hart being a Nazi wasn’t on my 2020 bingo card but neither was Murder Hornets, Matt Gaetz having a 49 year old son with a dad, and a pandemic. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 4, 2020

So add Mary Hart to the Scott Baio/Dean Cain list of Trump supporting has-beens. — W.G. Snuffy, Esq. 🇺🇸 (@iamthedriving) July 4, 2020

And there are those who see racism everywhere:

Mary Hart was on Sabrina The Teenage Witch once. She seemed nice. Kellyanne Conway was on a @JohnFugelsang show on Current TV I wrote for. She seemed nice. Turns out affable social skills do not reveal character. Supporting a white supremacist does. — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) July 4, 2020