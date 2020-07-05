Crazytown! Heavily armed ‘NFAC’ militia marches on Stone Mountain

Just when you think things couldn’t get crazier, they do. A new Black Panther group calling themselves the Not Fucking Around Coalition (NFAC) militia, marched on Stone Mountain to send a message.

If the message was to threaten people while looking crazy, the message was heard.

The Not Fucking Around Coalition (NFAC) militia in Stone Mountain, Georgia called out all rednecks and white supremacist militias “We here, where the fuck you at?”. (📹@VlanciPictures) #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/B76Ab6WUSF — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) July 4, 2020

I don’t know enough about the NFAC to comment, but the same people that stormed state capitols with AR-15s are FREAKING OUT because black people are marching through Stone Mountain with guns .. mmmhhh. pic.twitter.com/IuJJldEC9R — Oskaer 🧬 (@Oskaer__13) July 5, 2020

#NFAC black malitia marched to Stone Mountain, GA and made a statement to protect the black nations no matter the cost. Thank you Kings and Queens 🙏🏾👑 pic.twitter.com/KNbpLe24Yj — Candy 🍬 (@Paradise_Wishes) July 4, 2020

They also interrogated white motorists, which is not cool.

Do the Black Panthers run Stone Mountain now or something? I have no problem with armed folks walking around with firearms as is their 2nd Amendment right, but they shouldn’t be interrogating motorists. pic.twitter.com/HOym2dy5Fh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 5, 2020

IN CASE YOU DON’T KNOW THE SIGNIFICANCE OF STONE MOUNTAIN

Stone Mountain sports a hug monument 400 feet off the ground depicting Confederates Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, and Stonewall Jackson on horseback. It spans about 200 horizontal feet, standing 158 feet tall. According to the Guardian, it is the largest stone carving of its sort in the world.

People have called for its destruction for years.

It was first carved in 1915 and finished in the 1960s.

In May 2017, the Sacred Knights of the Ku Klux Klan submitted a request to the Stone Mountain Memorial Association to hold a “lighting ceremony” at the mountain’s summit, Fox News reported.

The application asked for the ceremony to be held in October, with around 20 participants who wanted to remember the Klan’s historic Stone Mountain revival in 1915.

“We will light our cross and 20 minutes later we’ll be gone,” the application read, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A spokesman for Stone Mountain told the outlet that they didn’t want the Klan or any group like it at the park. “This is a family-oriented park,” he said.

