Cancel culture cancels comedy, compares Kindergarten cop to KKK film

The ‘Kindergarten Cop’ screening was canceled in Oregon, and wait until you hear why.

The NW Film Center canceled an Aug. 6 outdoor screening of the 1990 movie “Kindergarten Cop” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger This came after the far-left mob excoriated it on Twitter. They falsely claimed this comedy glorified the traumatization of children by police. They compared it to the KKK film “Birth of a Nation” and the equally-excoriated “Gone with the Wind.”

The cancel culture is real, dangerous, nuts, and it has ruined comedy. You cannot joke around, even if it is an obvious joke.

The only comedy we get is left-wing indoctrination on late-night comedy.

Organizers said “Kindergarten Cop,” which stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as a police detective who goes undercover as a kindergarten teacher, was chosen for “its importance in Oregon filmmaking history.” The film, shot in Astoria, Oregon, is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The naysayers claim it makes light of police traumatizing schoolchildren and they ask what’s so funny about the school-to-prison pipeline (another far-left myth).

On the Willamette Weekly:

“It’s true Kindergarten Cop is only a movie. So are ‘Birth of a Nation’ and ‘Gone With the Wind,’ but we recognize films like those are not ‘good family fun,’” she told the publication. “They are relics of how pop culture feeds racist assumptions… Because despite what the movie shows, in reality, schools don’t transform cops. Cops transform schools, and in an extremely detrimental way.”

It’s a comedy! And it’s very funny. The hard left cancel culture is canceling comedy and substituting it with a very dark world.