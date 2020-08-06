NY Times scrubs its pro- China propaganda ads

The New York Times deleted hundreds of advertorials that the Chinese Communist Party paid to publish on its website, the Free Beacon reports. They did it without an announcement.

The Times told the Free Beacon, “We made the decision at the beginning of this year to stop accepting branded content ads from state run media, which includes China Daily,” she said.

People are starting to realize the danger China poses from the NBA to Harvard University.

The Times has posted articles about the abuses by the Chinese communist government, but they also partnered with the state-run propaganda outlet — China Daily. And they have run 200 articles for them – some sugar- coated their human rights abuses. They even portrayed Uyghurs as content in a 2019 travel ad.

China Daily, an official mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, has been purchasing advertorial spaces in the pages of mainstream U.S. media outlets for the last decade, using the space to disseminate Chinese propaganda to millions of unassuming Americans. In return, U.S. newspapers such as the Times, the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal received millions of dollars.

The Times should be complimented for finally doing the right thing.

A new disclosure revealed that the Post and the Journal each received more than $100,000 per month to run print versions of Chinese propaganda articles.

The Times received $50,000 in 2018 to place the propaganda on its website, presumably a small fraction of the revenue it made selling print space to China Daily.

Also receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars: the Lod Angeles Times, the Chicago Tribune, the Houston Chronicle, and others. They all have financial problems and sold out to the enemy.

The Post said they stopped the ads in 2019, but didn’t say if they ended their relationship.