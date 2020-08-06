Celebrities donate to groups calling for elimination of police & prisons

Celebrities including Anna Kendrick, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Aniston, Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, John Legend, Olivia Culpo, and Rihanna are donating to hard-left organizations that will defund the police and the prison system, The Daily Caller reports.

These people are influencers, especially for the youth.

They are giving to Marxist organizations, including Black Lives Matter Global Network, Color of Change, and the Movement for Black Lives.

The movements all want to get rid of the police.

The Movement for Black Lives explains on its website. “We believe that prisons, police, and all other institutions that inflict violence on Black people must be abolished and replaced by institutions that value and affirm the flourishing of Black lives,” the website states.

Black Lives Matter Global Network, the national arm of Black Lives Matter, released a statement on May 30 calling for “a national defunding of police.”

We are in big trouble folks.