Cancel culture takes another victim — Trader Joe’s, now woke Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s caved to the cancel culture over branding. Decisions like the one Trader Joe’s made empower these kooks who see racism in catchy names for products.

More than 2400 California high school students and others signed a petition to Trader Joe’s claiming the names of some of their products are ethnic slurs.

One must wonder if teachers were behind this given the age of the students.

YOU CAN’T SAY ‘ARABIAN JOE’

According to the petition, which has been signed by more than 2400 people at last check, “the grocery chain labels some of its ethnic foods with modifications of ‘Joe’ that belies a narrative of exoticism that perpetuates harmful stereotypes.”

“For example, ‘Trader Ming’s’ is used to brand the chain’s Chinese food, ‘Arabian Joe’ brands Middle Eastern foods, ‘Trader José’ brands Mexican foods, ‘Trader Giotto’s’ is for Italian food, and ‘Trader Joe San’ brands their Japanese cuisine,” the petition continues.

So what? It is not racist. The left makes everything racist. It’s absurd.

California high school senior Briones Bridell started the petition and said it’s branding is racist because it exoticizes other cultures and presents Joe as the default normal.

How is that for overthinking naming?

A Trader Joe’s in Marina del Rey has started to phase out some branding and the chain is actively making changes.

Why are they changing clever branding over high school students, likely driven by adults? Although, they did say they were going to do so.

Almost no one is standing up to the cancel culture and it sends the wrong message. And there will be no end. The left is insatiable, and will always find something else to find offensive.

Author, host, Ben Shapiro was on Life, Liberty, and Levin last night. He told Mark Levin that the cancel culture is getting very dangerous because they don’t just go after celebrities or big name brands, they are attacking anyone and everyone, people who have no voice and no way to defend themselves.

Food goes woke: Trader Joe’s bends knee after petition demands removal of its ‘racist’ food brands https://t.co/yGHiMotIFQ pic.twitter.com/DZuRkao1Wv — PUFFIN. All Lives Matter + White ones . (@puffin1952) July 20, 2020