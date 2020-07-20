Fox News poll of Americans’ view of the Founding Fathers is “devastating”

Conservative author and commentator Ben Shapiro is being mocked on social media by the leftists for his comments on a Fox News poll about the Founding Fathers. He found the results deeply concerning.
A large number of Americans, and a plurality of black Americans, think of the Founding Fathers as villains. Sixty-three percent of Americans see the Founding Fathers as heroic.
Shapiro said these results are devastating to the future of the USA.
If only sixty-three percent of Americans see the Founding Fathers as heroic, that means thirty-seven percent of Americans either don’t know or think the Founding Fathers were villains. Shapiro said that is “devastating.”
The radical left has been promulgating this divisive narrative for decades and the poll, if accurate, shows they are making a lot of headway.
If you believe the country was “innately founded on sin and evil,” Shapiro said, it will be “very difficult to reach national unity and move forward.”
The hope I have is that it’s wrong. Fox News polls are notoriously bad. But we all know what goes on in public education is often unAmerican.
Too many people are getting the ‘hate America history’ of Howard Zinn or no history at all.
Ben Shapiro, “conservative intellectual”, is asking why the Black community doesn’t think the people who owned their ancestors are heroes. https://t.co/n7U55iefDW
— Ed (@EdbrohamLincoln) July 20, 2020
THE RESULTS
White voters (71 percent) are more than twice as likely as Black voters (31 percent) to consider the Founders heroes.
Those most likely to call them heroes include Republican women (82 percent), Republicans (79 percent), White evangelical Christians (77 percent), self-identified very conservatives (77 percent) and White suburban voters (72 percent).
Those most inclined to consider them villains include Black voters (39 percent), self-identified very liberals (37 percent), non-White women (35 percent), women under age 45 (29 percent), and millennials (24 percent).
At least voters want to hold on to historical memorials by a small margin.
By a 57-point margin, they think monuments and statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson should stay up (73 percent). A total of 16 percent say to take them down.
One of the problems is a couple of generations haven’t been educated about the founding of the U.S.and why the founding fathers wrote the constitution of the U.S., they lived and escaped the same crap that this country is headed for, look no further than the public schools, colleges and today’s media and nut job politicians!!!!!!
I lost trust in Fox in August 2015 when it rigged a debate to hurt Trump and Cruz. Fox is producing rigged polls. Why would Fox produce this poll other than to highlight division?
Shapiro would turn on conservatives in an instant if it helped him. He’s a phony. We saw that when he participated in that hoax that a Trump campaign manager had pushed a lady reporter down. Shapiro was present, saw the event, lied. Shapiro is one of these fake conservatives that was so wound up that Trump was not a conservative, then we find out later Trump is more conservative than Shapiro. He follows the pattern of Hume, Krauthammer, Will, …
LOL! Nobody listens to FNC anymore. I toss their polls onto the heap with CNN and other fake news.