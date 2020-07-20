What we know about the shooting of Judge Salas’ husband and son – Update, suspect dead

Update: CNN is reporting that the suspect in the shooting of a federal judge’s son and father is dead. It is believed he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The 20-year-old son of a federal judge, Mark Anderl was killed, shot in the heart on July 19th, and the father is in critical condition after the shooter came up and rang the bell. He was dressed like a Fed Ex employee. He started shooting when the door opened. The judge was in her basement office at the time and was unharmed.

The family of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, who was nominated to the bench by Barack Obama, were shot inside their home. Her husband Mark Anderl is a defense attorney.

The son Daniel Anderl opened the door with his father behind him. The door opened to a hail of gunfire and the gunman fled.

The shooting occurred late Sunday, and they are only looking for one person. They have video from the home in North Brunswick, NJ. U.S. Marshals have joined State and Local authorities in looking for the gunman.

NO IDEA OF A MOTIVE

There are no threats against the judge.

Chief District Judge Freda Wolfson told the Associated Press they “really have no idea” if the shooting was linked to Salas’ work or the political climate. Governor Phil Murphy called it a “senseless act” that is a reminder of the gun violence crisis in America.

Of course, the left calls it a gun crime when it sounds like a hitman. It’s not a gun violence crisis. It’s a crime crisis.

Daniel was a student at the Catholic University of America and St. Joseph High School Principal Anne Rivera told USA Today he was a “great kid and well-liked.” Rivera added that Daniel “epitomized what it is to be a St. Joseph man.” That is very tragic. No one should have to suffer the loss of a child, especailly a “great kid.”

Judge Salas was about to hear a Deutsche Bank case involving Jeffrey Epstein and that has caused a lot of speculation. The case was filed on behalf of all who purchased Deutsche Bank securities between Nov 7, 2017, and July 6, 2020.

It could be a lot of things, like revenge, or perhaps the killer was after the son or husband. It’s too soon to come up with Epstein as the motive.

THE EPSTEIN-TIED CASE

The Deutsche Bank case focuses on whether the Bank violated federal securities laws by making false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose a number of issues. It might have led to the bank not properly monitoring high-risk clients like pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Deutsche Bank settled with the NYS Department of Financial Services on charges over dealings with Epstein. They paid $190 million and said they made a “critical mistake” taking Epstein on as a client.

It’s a class-action lawsuit which is a gimmick to get big handouts for lawyers and pennies for the litigants.