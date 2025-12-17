Hoax Alert! Democrats Faked an ‘Epstein’ Trump Photo

Democrats have found that hoaxes are a great way to destroy their political opponents and have relied strongly on them to attack Donald Trump.

The first hoax was the Steele Dossier, and the latest is the Epstein files, and a photograph Democrats altered. They claimed that Trump was consorting with underage girls and had the fake photo to prove it.

These claims are worthy of a lawsuit against MSNBC/MS Now. MS Now reported that the photo with faces blacked out purports to show Trump pictured with underage girls and potential victims of Epstein.

It’s a lie, and they had to know it. This photo has been around for decades.

They’re adult women who said they were not victims.

MS Now’s legal reporter came up with the fake story.

Unredacted photos of President Trump from the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s estate oddly blurred the faces of women he posed with. They reveal he was standing with “adult women models,” according to exclusive images obtained by The New York Post.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released a trove of images from Epstein’s estate on Friday, including two shots of the president with women whose faces were blacked out. It fueled speculation that they could be the disgraced financier’s victims.

But a pair of pictures obtained exclusively by The Post show Trump standing next to beautiful grown women. One woman pictured in the image with the future president and five other glamorous ladies said he was a “gentleman.” She said he went out of his way to make sure the group enjoyed their evening at Mar-a-Lago.

Unredacted Trump photos from Epstein files dump reveal glamorous group of adult models: ‘He was very gentlemanly’ https://t.co/RrME3m3RI2 pic.twitter.com/juq9KBRMn9 — New York Post (@nypost) December 12, 2025

He Was Very Gentlemanly

“I don’t remember much of that,” she told the Telegraph. “I was 22 years old and remember him being very nice. He was very gentlemanly, that’s the word to describe him.”

The outlet reported the women were models representing the Hawaiian Tropic, the American suntan lotion brand, at an event at Trump’s Florida home.

Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari called the photos vile and disturbing, claiming they raise even more questions about knowledge of abuses at Epstein’s estate.

President Trump had nothing to do with Epstein from the early 2000s, but Democrats were involved with him. Media and social media are working overtime to make it look like he did something wrong – WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE. This is one reason why President Trump became angry with MTG. She fell for it and should have known better.