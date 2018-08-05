Candace Owens Is Live After Suspension for Copying Sarah Joeng’s Tweet

Candace Owens, the communications director for Turning Point USA, was suspended from Twitter for twelve hours for tweeting the exact same thing NY Times bigot Sarah Jeong tweeted. She made one minor change. She substituted the word ‘black’ for ‘white’.

Her tweet was rather ingenious in that it exposed Jeong’s bigotry for what it is. Little did Ms. Owens know, it would expose Twitter’s bias so well.

This is what Candace Owens wrote.

These are the Jeong tweets. Jeong, a new Board member of the NY Times, was not banned from Twitter.

HERE’S HER PERISCOPE EXPLANATION THAT WENT UP 1:42 p.m. EST

