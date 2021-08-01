Can’t keep the ammo on the shelves, never seen anything like it

















Gun and ammo sales are soaring under this administration. Shortages are reported by hunters, law enforcement, and other gun users.

Manufacturers say they are producing as much as they can but in many gun stores shelves are sparse and prices are concurrently rising.

“We have had a number of firearms instructors cancel their registration to our courses because their agency was short on ammo or they were unable to find ammo to purchase,” Jason Wuestenberg, executive director of the National Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors Association, told the Associated Press.

The spike in gun purchases has driven shortages of ammo across the country, according to the Associated Press.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation told the AP that it estimates that 20 million guns were sold in the U.S. Of those, it believes 8 million sales were made by first-time firearms purchasers.

“When you talk about all these people buying guns, it really has an impact on people buying ammunition,” the organization’s spokesperson, Mark Oliva, said.

“If you look at 8.4 million gun buyers and they all want to buy one box with 50 rounds, that’s going to be 420 million rounds,” he added.

Daily Mail reports that we’re running out of ammo. Law enforcement agencies, gun owners, hunters all face a shortage of ammunition.

They’re blaming the pandemic but the rise in violent crime is probably a bigger incentive. Just having a fake president should be enough. Police in Las Vegas and Washington State reported a shortage of bullets.

Related















