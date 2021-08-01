FL hospital worker says they were told there’d be a COV crisis next week

A hospital worker in Broward County, Florida said she was told by the nurse manager to prepare for a COV crisis in the hospital next week. It’s unclear what she’s saying exactly but if someone knows this and it happens, it points to a manufactured crisis.
At the same time, Florida and Texas are seeing a surge in COV cases. Florida has a 50% increase in one week. It has to be because of all the illegal aliens piling into the state.
This is what she said:
Wow! Frontline hospital worker in Broward County, FL sounds the alarm on the upcoming “covid crisis.” pic.twitter.com/ecRAko4SsW
— Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) August 1, 2021
If there is a crisis in Texas and Florida, it’s because of the illegals pouring into the two states. It’s looking very deliberate to make the governors look bad while setting the states up to turn blue.
We could be wrong, but that’s what it might be the case. We’re just trying to be the canary in the coalmine.
Look at your replacements folks:
NEW: This is the largest group of migrants we’ve ever seen being held by Border Patrol under Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, TX. Looks like it could be up to 1,000 people. We can only get a look at the area with our drone. There’s a popular Rio Grande crossing area nearby. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/AsAygsO966
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 1, 2021
Let’s hope Florida and Texas puts in place some kind of tracking on these criminals to find them when sanity returns to our government and we can throw the bums out.
Went to Pik N’ Pak out in the country because the local one was picked clean and the first mandatory mask sign was spotted, no one had an obedience muzzle on.
Either people wake up and bust up this LARP or go quietly to the camps.
Regarding my niece from the other day and lab variant diagnosis, she thinks it is punishment for not being vaxxed and will look for new employment during the ten day quarantine as there will be no assistance from replacement über alles gov.
O/T-saw a page earlier saying Rockstar is Satanic due to the star but it is not inverted, the Pentagram is inverted with two points up so the Baphomet face can fit in.
Remember, the inversion of everything in a grotesque mockery is the goal of Satanic Marxists.