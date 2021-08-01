FL hospital worker says they were told there’d be a COV crisis next week

















A hospital worker in Broward County, Florida said she was told by the nurse manager to prepare for a COV crisis in the hospital next week. It’s unclear what she’s saying exactly but if someone knows this and it happens, it points to a manufactured crisis.

At the same time, Florida and Texas are seeing a surge in COV cases. Florida has a 50% increase in one week. It has to be because of all the illegal aliens piling into the state.

This is what she said:

Wow! Frontline hospital worker in Broward County, FL sounds the alarm on the upcoming “covid crisis.” pic.twitter.com/ecRAko4SsW — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) August 1, 2021

If there is a crisis in Texas and Florida, it’s because of the illegals pouring into the two states. It’s looking very deliberate to make the governors look bad while setting the states up to turn blue.

We could be wrong, but that’s what it might be the case. We’re just trying to be the canary in the coalmine.

Look at your replacements folks:

NEW: This is the largest group of migrants we’ve ever seen being held by Border Patrol under Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, TX. Looks like it could be up to 1,000 people. We can only get a look at the area with our drone. There’s a popular Rio Grande crossing area nearby. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/AsAygsO966 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 1, 2021

