Unredacted Fauci email proves he lied about funding Wuhan

















Republican senators released proof that Dr. Fauci lied to Congress about the NIH funding the Wuhan lab just prior to the pandemic.

Senators Johnson, Paul, Lankford, Scott, and Hawley Demand Chairman Peters hand over the Fauci letters

On Thursday, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Ranking Member of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, along with Senators Rand Paul (R-Ky.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) wrote a letter to Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) demanding the Fauci letters/emails.

In a May 19 letter, the senators requested all documents relating to coordination between the CDC, the American Federation of Teachers, and the National Education Association in drafting federal school reopening guidance. In the June 11 letter, the senators requested the HHS and the NIH produce unredacted copies of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails.

Since the government is redacting letters to hide information from the public and not for security reasons, the Senators released one such unredacted email.

The letter redacted:

This is the redacted paragraph:

This makes it quite clear that Dr. Fauci lied and did indeed fund the Wuhan lab as they worked on gain-of-function research. This is not a conspiracy theory.

Senator Rand Paul sent a criminal referral in on Fauci for lying to Congress, but nothing will happen. In the least, he should be retired on his nice, fat pension. He has way too much power.

Fauci Has Got to Go

.@RandPaul comments on the power and influence Dr. Fauci continues to have over the public, and whether Fauci could face consequences for ‘lying to Congress.’ @EmeraldRobinson pic.twitter.com/keOF2Qi3D3 — Newsmax (@newsmax) July 29, 2021

