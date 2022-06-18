Capitol Breach! Adam Schiff Let 9 Colbert Staffers Into the Capitol Illegally

Chad Pergram of Fox News confirms that nine producers associated with The Late Show and Stephen Colbert were arrested last night and charged with illegal entry to House office buildings after hours. Democrat Reps. Adam Schiff and Jake Auchincloss let them into the building – illegally.

They’re terrorists, aren’t they? Just because they were let in — that means nothing.

Jesse Watters just aired a report that a crew with Stephen Colbert were arrested last night at the Capitol and charged with unlawful entry. Two members were mentioned as allowing them into the building, including House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 17, 2022

They were arrested in the Longworth House Office Building. The group was in the Cannon House Office Building earlier in the day trying to get interviews around the time of the J6 committee hearing.

“However, USCP shooed them away because they did not have proper press credentials,” Pergram said.

“However, the group surfaced later that night after the Capitol complex was closed to the public Fox is told they took pictures and video around the offices of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO). They were unescorted and arrested and charged with illegal entry. And they were near Boebert’s office. They were released overnight.”

Schiff let them in? When are Schiff and Auchincloss going to be arrested?

The people arrested were Jake Plunkett, Allison Martinez, Tyrone Dean, Stephen Romond, Nicoletta Green, Brendan Hurley, Robert Smigel, Josh Comers, and David Feldman.

They were disrupting the workings of government and were banging on the doors of Republican congressmen, including Kevin McCarthy. This is a threat to democracy.

OMG Captial breach by Adam Schiff https://t.co/nnG2pKHInU — Lisa Miller (@LisaMil04911006) June 18, 2022

USCP ISSUES A STATEMENT

According to Pergram’s report, USCP have issued the following statement: “On June 16, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) received a call for a disturbance in the Longworth House Office Building.”

“Responding officers observed seven individuals, unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway.”

“The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day.”

“They were charged with Unlawful Entry. This is an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the U.S. Attorney.”

Everyone wants to know what Stephen Colbert knew and when did he know it. Obviously, they are all insurrectionists and need to have their homes raided. In fact, they have to be imprisoned without charges or bail.

Even more interesting is the fact that Jesse Watters announced this evening that Reps. Adam Schiff and Jake Auchincloss let them into the building. They need to be charged also.

Hopefully, there will be hearings, a Special Counsel, and a 9/11-style commission.

This is as bad as Watergate, don’t you think? It’s the fiftieth anniversary of Watergate. That’s what a Democrat would say if the situation were reversed.

