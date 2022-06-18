Clown World: Senescent Pelosi Blames Inflation on the War in Iraq

The senescent 82-year-old Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, born before the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, blamed inflation on the war in Iraq. She actually said that to reporters. Pelosi also blamed COVID for inflation.

Pelosi supported the lockdowns so COVID goes back on her although everything bounces off her thanks to the media.

Then her staff edited her transcript and took “Iraq” out.

Nancy Pelosi blames inflation on the war in Iraq 🤯pic.twitter.com/x8essGNYp8 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) June 17, 2022

Pelosi speaks with a forked tongue.

“Very Catholic person” Pelosi doesn’t see taking an unborn life as murder. Taking the life of the unborn is politicized, Pelosi said.

Nancy Pelosi calls herself “very Catholic” before INSULTING and disagreeing with the POPE pic.twitter.com/2fBTnM7NvI — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 17, 2022

