Capitol Police Whistleblower on J6 — They Lied, Allowed It to Happen!

















The partisan House committee of Democrats and RINO Trump haters will exist only to further the Left’s political agenda, nothing more. However, more truthful information might be coming out very soon. There are extremely disturbing revelations leaking out that could change how we view J6. One comes from a whistleblower (document below).

A former high-ranking Capitol Police official with knowledge of the department’s response to the J6 attack [fake insurrection] has sent congressional leaders a scathing letter accusing two of its senior leaders of mishandling intelligence and failing to respond properly during the riot.

The anonymous whistleblower left the force months after the attack and sent a 16-page letter last month to top members of both parties in the House and Senate.

According to Politico, the whistleblower made scorching allegations against Sean Gallagher, the Capitol Police’s acting chief of uniformed operations, and Yogananda Pittman, its assistant chief of police for protective and intelligence operations — who also served as its former acting chief.

The whistleblower accuses Gallagher and Pittman of deliberately choosing not to help officers under attack on Jan. 6 and alleges that Pittman lied to Congress about an intelligence report Capitol Police received before that day’s riot. After a lengthy career in the department, the whistleblower was a senior official on duty on Jan. 6.

That makes so much sense given what we now know.

According to the whistleblower, senior members of the Capitol Police knew what was coming but didn’t tell the people guarding the capitol what they learned.

The whistleblower’s criticism went beyond Capitol Police leaders to Congress. Without naming specific lawmakers, his letter accuses congressional leaders of having “purposefully failed” to tell the truth about the department’s failures.

It’s likely Democrats know all this if it’s true. Video and narratives from people at the event would bear it out, and we believe it.

This makes us wonder about Ashli Babbitt. Watch:

And there’s this:

Letter from a whistleblower about J6 by Maura on Scribd

Related















