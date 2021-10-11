Historian Warns We Are Returning to a Pre-Civilization Era — RESIST!

















Historian Victor Davis Hanson spoke about the importance of borders and his new book on the John Bachman show this morning. We have an audio clip below. He warned that we are losing citizenship and are returning to a pre-civilization state.

He began by briefly explaining why the border is necessary for our middle class to thrive. Without a border, our customs, values, traditions, are lost and we become tribal, he said.

THE PRE-CIVILIZATION US

We are heading for a pre-civilization era with Critical Race Theory telling us to judge people on how they look, he said. At the same time, the middle class is shrinking. A lot of his comments were in response to the large crowd at a Trump rally in Iowa this weekend. Mr. Hanson was explaining why that is.

Middle-class people are showing up at Trump rallies because they are upset and angry. They feel they are under attack, and they are, he explained.

These people want to know why two million people can break the law with impunity but citizens cannot. Understandably, they want to know why a soldier with natural immunity is given a waiver but illegals don’t need one!

It is becoming clear that there is no advantage to being a citizen. People coming illegally are getting the same benefits from our tax dollars.

Americans know they are being lied to and playing by the rules only applies to them, not the elites or the illegal aliens. People playing by all the rules in foreign countries can’t get citizenship. Immigrants who came here legally can’t understand why this is happening.

Americans see it as a top-down mandate from elites who are never subject to the consequences of their own rules.

President Trump is our best hope or our only hope. Legal immigrants are saying if we lose the US, where do we go?

We’re losing citizenship. We must not listen to these bankrupt elites and globalists, he concluded. RESIST!

Listen:



