Capitol riot was planned, perps were trained, not inspired by DJT

The impeachment took place before they had ANY information from investigators. The impeachment was a joke. No evidence was presented, and there was no due process. It was in violation of the Constitution on a number of issues.

That didn’t matter to Democrats in Congress or ten Republicans. Those Republicans are fools and need to be primaried and ousted.

The Resist Patriot, whose clips we share below, is a left-winger who captured the fact that this appears very well-planned. He believes he has captured Trump supporters. We need to know who these people are. One thing is certain, President Trump’s speech didn’t cause this, but we knew that.

This is the Democrat’s Reichstag fire.

Watch:

Part 2 (but really the end) next videos will be close ups of them pic.twitter.com/jsMuIea4BD — Resist Patriot™💙 (@ReesusP) January 14, 2021

It was a #PlannedCoup cool song by Pink Williams pic.twitter.com/SaLO3tnDlY — Resist Patriot™💙 (@ReesusP) January 14, 2021

President Trump’s speech had nothing to do with this riot. In fact, the timeline from the Capitol Hill Police Chief shows the riot was well underway 56 minutes before any attendees at the rally reached the Capitol. Pelosi and McConnell refused to add security. Previous to this, Pelosi wanted a military coup.

CNN Admits the Feds Are Looking At It As a Planned Attack

Via CNN

Evidence uncovered so far, including weapons and tactics seen on surveillance video, suggests a level of planning that has led investigators to believe the attack on the US Capitol was not just a protest that spiraled out of control, a federal law enforcement official says.

Among the evidence the FBI is examining are indications that some participants at the Trump rally at the Ellipse, outside the White House, left the event early, perhaps to retrieve items to be used in the assault on the Capitol.

A team of investigators and prosecutors are also focused on the command and control aspect of the attack, looking at travel and communications records to determine if they can build a case that is similar to a counterterrorism investigation, the official said.

Questions swirl around possible ‘insider’ help for Capitol attack

The belief, early in the probe, will demand significant investigation.

The presence of corruption prosecutors and agents is in part because of their expertise in financial investigations. “We are following the money,” the official said.

