General Berger Rebukes Pelosi

General David H. Berger, Commandant of the United States Marine Corps., refused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s request to use the Corps. to safeguard Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration from Trump supporters and interventionists, according to realrawnews.

This is after she tried to arrange a military coup.

A Pentagon source speaking under promise of anonymity told Real Raw News that Pelosi contacted Gen. Berger late Monday night, and she wanted him to commit 5,000 troops to help ensure a peaceful transition of power.

She is superceding the President here if this report is accurate.

Gen. Berger, their source said, didn’t understand why Pelosi needed additional soldiers. They already have 15,000 National Guard.

Is this for show?

Pelosi said she wanted “battle ready” reinforcements because “radicalized Trump supporters and kooky Qanon conspiracy people” were about to converge on D.C.

She pressed him and whatever she said didn’t sit well.

“Don’t lecture me on patriotism, Madam Speaker. I’ve served this country with distinction for 40 years. I’ve spilled blood for our nation. What have you, a self-serving elected official, done for your country?” Gen. Berger said.

Pelosi further enraged him by saying he was answerable to Congress.

“I answer only to the president, and as I understand it, Donald J. Trump is still president and commander-in-chief. I abide in the Constitution as it was written, not your interpretation of it,” Gen. Berger admonished Pelosi.

“When her intimidation tactic failed to sway Gen. Berger, Pelosi tried a different tactic: Begging and flattery.”

Pelosi claimed that the National Guard’s “weekend warriors” were ill-prepared to repel an army of “mad Trumpists.” Battle-hardened marines, however, were more capable of defeating “rabble rousers,” she said. “You have the best trained soldiers in the world, and America needs them.”

Gen. Berger said the only way Marines would be deployed, he told her, was if President Trump himself issued that order.

“If you want us to help combat his supporters, I suggest you get him on the phone and tell him that. If he orders me to, I will. Otherwise, I suggest you listen really hard to the words escaping your cracked, poisonous lips; they’re tantamount to treason. We don’t work for you,” Gen. Berger allegedly told her.

She is treasonous trying to go over the President. Imagine if the situation was reversed.

