I posted that the CEO’s Twitter account was seized but I’m not certain it wasn’t some clown assuming his name.
PARLER MAY NEVER COME BACK
The Parler CEO John Matze says they may never get back online. In an interview with Reuters, Matze said that major service providers had accused Parler of failing to moderate violent content, giving them reason to remove Parler from their services. He said that he did not know when, or if, the website would come back online.
Amazon has already launched their assault, quoting one person on the platform who wrote: “I do approve of actual violence towards Antifa and BLM” and “Kill’em ALL!” on Parler.”
That happens on all the platforms. It takes time to catch these comments.
Another post read: “The only good Democrat is a dead one.” [That’s actually a common dark joke.]
What the media is missing is the attack on the Capitol was mostly planned on Facebook and Instagram. Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell refused the Capitol Police Chief’s six requests for more security.
DAN BONGINO IS PART OWNER
Amazon actually sells 204 items promoting violence and murder.
TEXAS PROBE
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is on the left’s hit list, has launched a probe into Google, FB, Twitter, Amazon, and Apple regarding their censorship of conservatives and for information related to Parler.
BREAKING: Today I launched an investigation into @Google @Facebook @Twitter @amazon & @Apple investigating their policies & practices regarding content moderation and for information related to Parler, a social media app terminated or blocked. https://t.co/yKjetiMGSX
— Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) January 14, 2021
Twitter deletes President Trump’s accounts including White House and POTUS. 100s of thousands Trump followers start moving to Parler. Amazon cuts hosting for Parler. Suddenly the DOJ, FBI wake up and seize Parler’s Twitter account. Of course they could not investigate the fraudulent nationwide voting.
NO ONE IS SAFE! From our government. Totalitarian one sided justice has arrived. Welcome to Communism.
DHS/FBI/DOJ=KGB for the CPUSA.
The strongest force in the USA…until the dollar rug gets pulled by the BRICS.
Russia getting the Saudis to blink on production and price per barrel is just the intro.
Don’t worry the external enemies have no love for the useful idiot fifth columns.
I have more respect for an enemy who flies his banners out in the open instead of prattling on about some bullshit unity.
Unity? Go F’ yourself, comrade.