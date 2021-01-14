I posted that the CEO’s Twitter account was seized but I’m not certain it wasn’t some clown assuming his name.

PARLER MAY NEVER COME BACK

The Parler CEO John Matze says they may never get back online. In an interview with Reuters, Matze said that major service providers had accused Parler of failing to moderate violent content, giving them reason to remove Parler from their services. He said that he did not know when, or if, the website would come back online.

Amazon has already launched their assault, quoting one person on the platform who wrote: “I do approve of actual violence towards Antifa and BLM” and “Kill’em ALL!” on Parler.”

That happens on all the platforms. It takes time to catch these comments.

Another post read: “The only good Democrat is a dead one.” [That’s actually a common dark joke.]

What the media is missing is the attack on the Capitol was mostly planned on Facebook and Instagram. Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell refused the Capitol Police Chief’s six requests for more security.

DAN BONGINO IS PART OWNER

Amazon actually sells 204 items promoting violence and murder.

TEXAS PROBE

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is on the left’s hit list, has launched a probe into Google, FB, Twitter, Amazon, and Apple regarding their censorship of conservatives and for information related to Parler.

BREAKING: Today I launched an investigation into @Google @Facebook @Twitter @amazon & @Apple investigating their policies & practices regarding content moderation and for information related to Parler, a social media app terminated or blocked. https://t.co/yKjetiMGSX — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) January 14, 2021

