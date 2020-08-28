Captain David Dorn’s wife’s heartbreaking speech at the RNC

Retired St. Louis police Captain David Dorn, truly a pillar of his community, was murdered by young toughs who decided to rob a pawn store. Captain Dorn, a black man, was taking charge of security for his friend who owned the store when he was shot.

His wife spoke on his behalf and it was heartbreaking. David’s grandson watched his grandfather dying in the street after being shot. The robbers live-streamed his death.

David Dorn has a wife, children, and grandchildren who will never get to see him again.

This is heartbreaking: