Mob attacks Rand Paul in the nation’s capital, ‘they were trying to kill me’

Senator Rand Paul, who has been the victim of several life-threatening attacks, believes police saved his life and the life of his wife. A mob of about 100 crazed, mostly white liberals terrorized the couple in our nation’s capital.
“They’re attempting to push the police over to get to me, so at one point they push a policeman backwards, he stumbles and he’s trying to catch his balance and I catch the back of his flak jacket to stabilize him to make sure he’s OK because he’s our defense,” Paul explained. “If he’s down, the mob’s loose on us.”
He believes they might have been killed.
“I truly believe this with every fiber of my being, had they gotten at us they would have gotten us to the ground, we might not have been killed, might just have been injured by being kicked in the head, or kicked in the stomach until we were senseless,” he explained.
Senator Paul is very grateful to the police for saving his life.
“You’ve seen the pictures of what they do to you. If the police are not there, if you defund the police, if we become Portland, if America becomes Portland, what’s going to happen is people are going to be pummeled and kicked in the head and left senseless on the curb,” he said. “That would have happened to us, I promise you, had we not had the D.C. Police to support us, we are thankful we have police, and we’ve got to wake up. We can’t have the whole country, we can’t have Joe Biden rule the country and have no police. I mean, we can’t walk down the street in D.C. safely now. That’s how bad it is.”
Watch:
Rand Paul just got chased by a crowd back to his hotel, after leaving the White House from Trump’s Republican Party Nomination #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/h1kPcZG1jh
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020
Assualt ,assault and battery to an officer, mob action. No arrests made.
When Rand was on Fox this morning Kilmeade asked how we got here. I’d have to ask, is he that clueless. It was within months that I wrote a comment to the White House press association that the media is radicalizing the public with their coverage. I also noted how similar this is with the radicalization by ISIS and other groups. Within 15 minutes that comment was deleted.
When you see past reports of public hostility by Muslims it is no different than what Rand Paul went through last night. It is that same hatred. It was the media early on that was justifying Antifa in all their reports. It has only been within the last week that is starting to change. But, unfortunately, it is now too late.
Also on the news was a report that Portland didn’t have the typical riots. Clearly the news doesn’t follow the details of these hot spots. The reason Portland was more quiet is because many of those same people are now in D.C.
Oh, and Fox this morning has their one female reporter bitching about social distancing. Shove It Fox.
The question I had was, where were the police early on. A huge mob had already gathered and was held back by about a dozen officers. They didn’t come out in full force until the huge mob mostly dissipated.
Is this why the cops were few and far between; thanks to the mayor.
Is this why the cops were few and far between; thanks to the mayor.
https://twitter.com/jackmurphylive/status/1299357965150023680
And WHO is the new Nazi party.
https://twitter.com/YossiGestetner/status/1299222339096379393
Black Lives Matter [ BLM ] is a communist front operating within the United States and other countries. The media is mis-leading the American people saying it is a peaceful entity and is only protesting for equality. Do not fall for this ruse.
https://www.theunitedwest.org/2020/06/12/black-lives-matter-is-a-communist-organization/ .
https://nypost.com/2020/06/25/blm-co-founder-describes-herself-as-trained-marxist/ .
“We are trained Marxists” (Video): – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p7C6tNjiRKY .
BLM has little to do with black lives but only this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8J68p5l-gjQ .
BLM members openly stating they are for “World Wide Communism”. – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFbhgmkd8HY .
The President had industry gear up for ventilator production and now he should do the same for Straight Jacket production. That person in the hood desperately needs a straight jacket. By the way, I would have replied, “Yeah, it’s too bad so many blacks are killing their own”.
https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1299210902206521346
I watched that live and it went on longer. That person went nuts for about a minute longer.