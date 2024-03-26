Captain of Cargo Ship Issued a Mayday, Police Saved Lives

Last night, the Captain of the cargo ship that hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, was able to issue a Mayday before he hit the bridge. The ship lost power, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said.

If you look at the video, you can see the ship is dark as it moves toward the bridge.

Police were able to close the bridge and save lives.

THE STORY

Rescue efforts are underway Tuesday after a container ship lost power and crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore overnight, causing it to collapse.

According to officials, six people were unaccounted for following the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge. Rescue teams continue to search for missing people in the water.

Eight people were on the bridge when a cargo ship crashed into it early Tuesday. Two of them were saved from the water earlier today. One refused any medical attention, and the other is in very critical condition.

Video shows the collapse of the 1.6-mile-long, four-lane bridge after it was hit by the vessel.

Biden, who wouldn’t go to East Palestine, will rush to Baltimore.

Related