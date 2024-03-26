Newt: McCarthy’s Ouster “Unleashed the Demons” in the Party

As MTG attempted to oust current House Speaker Mike Johnson, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich blamed Matt Gaetz for what is happening. He said that Gaetz’s push to oust Kevin McCarthy as Speaker “unleashed the demons“ within the Republican Party.

During an appearance on Fox News with Laura Ingraham, Gingrich criticized Gaetz’s decision to lead the way for McCarthy’s removal as House Speaker last October. Gingrich claimed the recent struggles among congressional Republicans to pass meaningful legislation. The GOP also has a razor-thin majority in the House.

“We shouldn’t underestimate how bad what Matt Gaetz did was for the whole system. He unleashed the demons,” Gingrich claimed when speaking with Ingraham.

“He went after somebody who had raised $480 million and had gained seats for three elections in a row. And drove Kevin McCarthy out of office. And from that point on, it has been a disaster,” Gingrich said.

“Sooner or later, you’re going to realize the bills have been worse since McCarthy was gone. The Democrats are in greater control. The hard-liners on the right have done nothing except make it worse,” Gingrich explained.

Gingrich referenced the fact that Republicans have such a small majority as “the best argument” for why the American public should elect Donald Trump.

Newt Says the Democrats Have Greater Control as a Result

Wait,what? I remember when nothing has changed when the establishment ⁦@GOP⁩ has caved to Dems for decades. ⁦@newtgingrich⁩ Newt Gingrich:”The hardliners on the Right have done nothing but make it worse. The Freedom Caucus has been a disaster in public policy terms.” pic.twitter.com/DKqj4okzKS — T (@Rifleman4WVU) March 24, 2024

