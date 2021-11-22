Car Plows Through Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Multiple Casualties Reported (videos)

















A car traveling at high speed plowed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, leaving at least 30 people injured, among them several elderly women, according to reports. There are police reports of multiple casualties.

There were also unconfirmed reports of shots fired, but the police said there were no shots fired from the vehicle. It does sound like gunfire in some of the clips. Perhaps the police fired at the vehicle.

The car drove right through the barricades.

Waukesha is a town located about 20 miles west of downtown Milwaukee.

The police are looking for or might have a person of interest – the driver. Some witnesses think there were several people in the car, but there is no confirmation on that.

Heavy reported that multiple people were injured.

“Just talked to (a friend), she said she saw bodies flying. They were shoot(ing) out the windows as they drove through running people over,” a woman whose friend was there told Heavy..

A reporter gives an update:

The terrorist in Waukesha plowed through a group of elderly citizens called the “Dancing Grannies.” https://t.co/m31hQ6GxCO — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 21, 2021

Watch but at least one is very upsetting:

A car just plowed through a crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, WI. As many as 30 people people are reportedly injured. Prayers up 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/lTEpo6nFZ7 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 21, 2021

BREAKING: First video of a red Ford Escape breaking through barriers after mowing down parade goers and firing rifle into crowd in Waukesha, WI pic.twitter.com/QHDi2fsKDz — David Kimball (@wxandnews) November 21, 2021

This is a video of the attack in Waukesha. pic.twitter.com/xSh2TTNbrf — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 22, 2021

